Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Live Coverage
Published

Live Updates: Trump official claims coronavirus leak from Chinese lab a 'credible possibility'

President Trump and other top officials have floated the theory that the virus leaked from a lab

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A top Trump administration national security official recently claimed there was a "growing body of evidence" to support the theory that COVID-19 leaked from a Chinese government-run lab in Wuhan.

Deputy National Security Adviser Matthew Pottinger made the claim in a recent virtual conference call with British lawmakers regarding China. During the call, Pottinger asserted that officials within China have rejected the theory that the virus originated from a wet market in Wuhan.

"There is a growing body of evidence to say that a laboratory leak or accident is very much a credible possibility," Pottinger said during the call. "Even establishment figures in Beijing have openly dismissed the wet market story."

FAST FACTS

    • Last month, an Associated Press investigation found that Chinese authorities were "strictly controlling" research into the pandemic’s origins.
    • U.S. officials have repeatedly accused China of withholding critical information about the pandemic’s severity

President Trump and other top officials have floated the theory that the virus leaked from a lab. To date, no evidence has emerged to support that claim.

Follow below for more coronavirus updates. Mobile users click here