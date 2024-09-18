Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter

Lego stuck in nose for 26 years, plus 'vaccine fatigue' and superbug warnings

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
split image of ben havoc with his lego

Ben Havoc (left) shows the Lego dot that he dislodged from his nose after 26 years in an Instagram video that he posted on Sept. 1. (Ben Havoc (@bigoompalumpia) /TMX)

PIECE OUT – An Arizona man blew a Lego out of his nose that had been stuck there for nearly three decades. Continue reading…

HAIR TO STAY – Experts share five treatments that could potentially slow or prevent balding and hair loss. Continue reading…

FIGHTING ‘SUPERBUGS’ - A large study found that drug-resistant infections could kill tens of millions of people by 2050. Here's what you need to know. Continue reading…

Bacteria petri dish

Resistance to antibiotics has led to one million worldwide deaths each year since 1990, for a total of 36 million, statistics show. (iStock)

IS SUICIDE CONTAGIOUS? – Mental health experts weigh in on what causes "suicide clusters" and how to prevent them. Continue reading…

ACCELERATED AGING – Stanford researchers have found that aging speeds up "massively" at two points during one's lifetime. Get the details here. Continue reading…

SOOTHING SCENTS – These 10 fragrant fall candles will help you relax and unwind. Continue reading…

‘VACCINE FATIGUE’ – Here's why roughly 50% of Americans will opt to skip COVID and flu shots this year. Continue reading…

COVID vaccine refusal

A growing number of U.S. adults are hesitant to get recommended vaccines this fall, a new survey found. (iStock)

BLOOD CANCER BREAKTHROUGH – A Michigan woman with leukemia received the first-ever bone marrow transplant from a deceased organ donor. Doctors share how this could improve patient outcomes. Continue reading…

KITCHEN HAZARD – Shriner's Children's Hospital in Boston is warning of kids getting injured after trying a dangerous recipe that's trending on social media. Continue reading…

ASK A DOCTOR – "Does smartphone exposure cause brain cancer?" Doctors answer. Continue reading…

Phone brain cancer split

A neurosurgeon (not pictured) addressed concerns about smartphones and cancer risk in a conversation with Fox News Digital. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.