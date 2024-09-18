Lego stuck in nose for 26 years, plus 'vaccine fatigue' and superbug warnings

PIECE OUT – An Arizona man blew a Lego out of his nose that had been stuck there for nearly three decades. Continue reading…

HAIR TO STAY – Experts share five treatments that could potentially slow or prevent balding and hair loss. Continue reading…

FIGHTING ‘SUPERBUGS’ - A large study found that drug-resistant infections could kill tens of millions of people by 2050. Here's what you need to know. Continue reading…

IS SUICIDE CONTAGIOUS? – Mental health experts weigh in on what causes "suicide clusters" and how to prevent them. Continue reading…

ACCELERATED AGING – Stanford researchers have found that aging speeds up "massively" at two points during one's lifetime. Get the details here. Continue reading…

SOOTHING SCENTS – These 10 fragrant fall candles will help you relax and unwind. Continue reading…

‘VACCINE FATIGUE’ – Here's why roughly 50% of Americans will opt to skip COVID and flu shots this year. Continue reading…

BLOOD CANCER BREAKTHROUGH – A Michigan woman with leukemia received the first-ever bone marrow transplant from a deceased organ donor. Doctors share how this could improve patient outcomes. Continue reading…

KITCHEN HAZARD – Shriner's Children's Hospital in Boston is warning of kids getting injured after trying a dangerous recipe that's trending on social media. Continue reading…

ASK A DOCTOR – "Does smartphone exposure cause brain cancer?" Doctors answer. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle



Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION