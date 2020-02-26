Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Coronavirus-infected Korean Air cabin crew worker may have been on flights to Los Angeles: report

By David Aaro | Fox News
Tucker: Global leaders said coronavirus was under control

At least 35 countries have confirmed cases of coronavirus.

A Korean Air cabin crew worker who the airline said tested positive for the coronavirus may have worked last week on flights between Seoul and Los Angeles, according to a report Wednesday.

South Korean media outlets are reporting that the female flight attendant worked on flights to and from Los Angeles International Airport on Feb. 19 and 20, according to the Los Angeles Times.

KOREAN AIR CABIN CREW WORKER TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS, REPORT SAYS

East Hills, NY, USA - January 1, 2017: Korean Airlines A380 aircraft approaching JFK International Airport in New York City.

Korean Air announced the company was closing its office near the main South Korean airport to disinfect the premises, the paper said. The report pointed out that neither Seoul or the airline confirmed the reports.

The rapid surge of new coronavirus cases in South Korea has prompted the Centers for Disease Control to issue its highest travel warning level -- level 3 -- advising American travelers to avoid nonessential travel to the country.

