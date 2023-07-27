Kids are behind on vaccines, heat wave raises heart attack risk, and 'girl dinners' trend sparks concern

SUMMER SADNESS – Keep the "sunny blues" at bay with these expert tips. Continue reading…

DEMENTIA DIAGNOSIS – A finger-prick blood test could hold answers. Continue reading…

‘A PERFECT STORM’ – Extreme heat and high pollution could be a recipe for heart attacks. Here's how to reduce the risk. Continue reading…

‘CATCHING’ COVID – Air monitors may detect virus particles within minutes. Continue reading…

BORDER DISORDER – Docs warn of a spike in tuberculosis cases among immigrants. Continue reading…

‘GIRL DINNERS’ – Could the promotion of limited-calorie dinner choices lead to disordered eating among some? Experts share thoughts on the trend. Continue reading…

BREASTFEEDING BAN – A Georgia woman revealed how she was told not to feed her baby at a water park — and what happened after that. Continue reading…

GUT CHECK – These are the best prebiotic-packed foods for boosting gut health. Continue reading…

‘CONCERNING TREND’ – More than one in six toddlers are not getting all doses of the recommended early childhood vaccines. Find out why. Continue reading…

