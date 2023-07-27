Kids are behind on vaccines, heat wave raises heart attack risk, and 'girl dinners' trend sparks concern
And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week
SUMMER SADNESS – Keep the "sunny blues" at bay with these expert tips. Continue reading…
DEMENTIA DIAGNOSIS – A finger-prick blood test could hold answers. Continue reading…
‘A PERFECT STORM’ – Extreme heat and high pollution could be a recipe for heart attacks. Here's how to reduce the risk. Continue reading…
‘CATCHING’ COVID – Air monitors may detect virus particles within minutes. Continue reading…
BORDER DISORDER – Docs warn of a spike in tuberculosis cases among immigrants. Continue reading…
‘GIRL DINNERS’ – Could the promotion of limited-calorie dinner choices lead to disordered eating among some? Experts share thoughts on the trend. Continue reading…
BREASTFEEDING BAN – A Georgia woman revealed how she was told not to feed her baby at a water park — and what happened after that. Continue reading…
GUT CHECK – These are the best prebiotic-packed foods for boosting gut health. Continue reading…
‘CONCERNING TREND’ – More than one in six toddlers are not getting all doses of the recommended early childhood vaccines. Find out why. Continue reading…
