Kentucky toddler beats stage 4 cancer, poses for photos

Molly Hughes is one lucky little girl in Kentucky.

She beat cancer after doctors diagnosed her with stage 4 neuroblastoma at nearly five months old, as WBKO reported.

"I kinda just fell to the ground after I got off the phone and I just hugged for her like five minutes," said her mom, Chelsea, after she found out her daughter was cancer-free after 15 months of grueling cancer treatment and the end of five rounds of chemotherapy.

WOMAN WITH RARE DISORDER THAT CAUSES MASSIVE SWELLING HOPES TO INSPIRE OTHERS

The family made up for their little fighter the phrase “Molly Strong,” which was branded on clothing.

Her mom said medicine helped, but so did the power of God.

"I believe that's what's helped her get through is all the prayers she's had and we just can't thank everybody enough for praying for her and supporting us through all of this," cried Chelsea.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Although she’s lost hearing, Molly is returning to normal life.

"She loves being outside from the time she gets up ’til she goes to bed, she's just wild," Chelsea said. "So full of energy and just loves doing what a baby should be doing."