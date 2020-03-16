Kentucky confirms first coronavirus death, closes bars, restaurants

The state of Kentucky confirmed its first coronavirus-related fatality on Monday in an individual who had tested positive for the virus and was being treated for “multiple medical conditions.” In a press briefing held on Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the death occurred on Sunday night.

“Sadly, last night, we lost a Bourbon County man who was treated for multiple medical conditions and tested positive for COVID-19, which was a contributing factor,” Beshear said. “My family and every Kentuckian is lifting up his friends, family and community in our thoughts and prayers. While we have taken aggressive action to combat this world health pandemic, in these days and weeks ahead, we must continue to pull together as Kentuckians to stop the spread of this virus. We are resilient people. We will beat this virus.”

Kentucky, which has had a total of 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including the one fatality, joined at least 12 other states in moving to close bars and restaurants with the exception of drive-through and delivery.

“We are to point now where this is a step we have to take,” Beshear said, in announcing the move. “We are asking so many people to make sacrifices. It is not lost on me that most of these are small businesses. We are going to do everything we can to be there for you. We realize the impact this will have and we will be there for you.”

There have been at least 68 COVID-19-related deaths in the U.S. and more than 3,700 cases across 49 states. The only state without any confirmed cases is West Virginia.