Johnson & Johnson vaccine less effective against Delta variant: study

The study says that the vaccine has a roughly 67% effective rate

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A recent study from researchers at New York University found that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be less effective in battling COVID-19 variants than vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. 

The results of the study were published by bioRxiv but have yet to be peer-reviewed or published in any scientific journal. 

A registered nurse fills a syringe with the Johnson &amp; Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. 

A registered nurse fills a syringe with the Johnson &amp; Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York.  (AP)

According to the study, the mRNA-based vaccines Pfizer and Moderna were 94 to 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 whereas the "adenoviral vector-based" Johnson & Johnson had a roughly 67% effective rate. 

The study was led Nathaniel Landau, a virologist at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine. Landau told The New York Times that the aim of the study wasn’t to dissuade people from getting the J&J vaccine.

CDC: DELTA VARIANT ACCOUNTS FOR 83% OF US CASES

"[W]e hope that in the future, it will be boosted with either another dose of J&J or a boost with Pfizer or Moderna," Landau said.

In a statement provided to Fox News, Johnson & Johnson cited previous studies which showed that a single-shot of its COVID-19 vaccine was 85% vaccine "at protecting against severe disease and provided complete protection against hospitalization and death." 

The company said Landau’s study did not speak to the full nature of immune protection. It cited additional company data demonstrating that a Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine "generated strong, persistent activity against the rapidly spreading Delta variant and other highly prevalent SARS-CoV-2 viral variants."   

