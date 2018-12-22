Jennie-O recalls more than 164,000 pounds of ground turkey products over salmonella concerns

Consumers should check their freezers, as more than 164,000 pounds of Jennie-O turkey products are being recalled over possible salmonella contamination.

The Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), which announced the recall on Friday, said the products subject to the recall “bear establishment number 'EST. P-579' inside the USDA mark of inspection or on the side of the tray.”

The potentially affected items were produced on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 and were distributed to retailers across the nation. These are the labels consumers should be on the lookout for.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the agency said.

Jennie-O recalled more than 91,000 pounds of turkey products just one week before Thanksgiving this year. Those products were also recalled over salmonella concerns.

The recall also comes as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to investigate a “multistate outbreak of multidrug-resistant salmonella infections linked to raw turkey products,” the health agency states online. To learn more about the outbreak, click here.

The CDC estimates salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses a year. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps, and can last up to seven days. Illnesses are more likely to be severe in the elderly and infants, according to the CDC.

