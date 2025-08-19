Expand / Collapse search
Health

Jeff Bezos’ mom’s death spotlights Lewy body dementia symptoms and risks

Jackie Bezos dies at 78 after long battle with progressive neurological disorder

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
Jacklyn "Jackie" Gise Bezos, the mother of Jeff Bezos, died last week at 78 after battling Lewy body dementia (LBD).

The Amazon founder announced Jacklyn Bezos' death on Instagram, remembering her as a young mother who "pounced on the job of loving me with ferocity."

"She always gave so much more than she ever asked for," he wrote in the caption.

JEFF BEZOS' MOTHER, JACKLYN GISE BEZOS, DEAD AT 78 AFTER BATTLE WITH LEWY BODY DEMENTIA

Jackie Bezos was diagnosed with LBD in 2020, according to her son, who noted that she "battled with the same dignity and courage that’s shaped every aspect of her life."

Jeff Bezos detailed that after a "long fight" with the neurological disorder, his mother passed away surrounded by "so many of us who loved her."

"We were all so lucky to be in her life," he said. "I hold her safe in my heart forever."

What is Lewy body dementia?

The National Institute on Aging (NIA) describes LBD as a "complex and challenging" progressive brain disorder.

Abnormal protein deposits called Lewy bodies affect chemicals in the brain, which can lead to problems with thinking, movement, behavior, mood and other functions.

STUDY REVEALS WHY ‘SUPER AGERS’ MAINTAIN ‘OUTSTANDING MEMORY’ INTO THEIR 80S

Early LBD symptoms can include changes in mood, vision and body functions like heart rate and digestion, the NIA and Mayo Clinic have reported.

It can also cause sleep issues, such as disorders like insomnia and restless leg syndrome.

jeff bezos and mother jackie

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, and his mother, Jackie Bezos, attend Amazon's Emmy Celebration at Sunset Tower Hotel in 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

Cognitive symptoms of LBD can include changes in thinking abilities, drowsiness, attention issues and visual hallucinations, the above sources stated.

LBD patients may also experience changes in mood and behavior like depression, anxiety, agitation, delusions or paranoia.

These symptoms can often be confused with Alzheimer’s disease.

senior man confused

Men are slightly more affected by Lewy body dementia than women, statistics show. (iStock)

Physical symptoms can include slowness, muscle rigidity or stiffness, shuffling while walking, tremors or shaking, balance problems, stooped posture, loss of coordination, smaller handwriting, reduced facial expression, difficulty swallowing and a weak voice, Cleveland Clinic listed.

Other miscellaneous symptoms may occur, such as blood pressure complications, difficulty regulating body temperature, fainting, frequent falls, constipation, urinary incontinence and poor sense of smell.

Who is most affected?

LBD mostly affects people over the age of 50 and slightly impacts men more than women. Those with a family history of LBD or Parkinson’s disease are at a greater risk, according to Mayo Clinic.

The condition can occur alone or along with other brain disorders, as people with Lewy bodies in the brain can also have the "plaques and tangles" associated with Alzheimer’s, the above source reports.

As LBD is a progressive disease, symptoms will begin slowly and worsen over time, spanning an average of five to seven years from diagnosis to death — although the disease span can range from two to 20 years.

woman with dementia confused

Lewy body dementia can cause cognitive, emotional and physical symptoms. (iStock)

People experiencing symptoms may visit a primary care doctor, who will most likely refer them to a neurologist for proper diagnosis, the NIA noted.

Geriatric psychiatrists, neuropsychologists and geriatricians may also be able to diagnose the condition through testing and brain imaging.

Although there is currently no cure for LBD, research is improving, according to the NIA, and some symptoms may respond to treatments.

"Advances in science may one day lead to better diagnosis, improved care and new treatments," the NIA website states.

