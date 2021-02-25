Ad Council promoting coronavirus vaccination with $500 million 'It's Up to You' ad campaign

This ad campaign wants to save lives.

The Ad Council on Thursday revealed a $500 million campaign titled "It’s Up to You," aimed at promoting coronavirus vaccines.

The ad campaign, created in partnerships with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is an initiative to educate consumers about the coronavirus vaccine and public safety. Ads will run across social media, television, radio and websites supported by more than 300 media companies, brands and medical leaders.

One video ad that rolled out on Thursday addresses the uncertainty some Americans may feel towards the vaccine, "You might be asking yourself, ‘Should I get it?’"

"You’ve got questions and that’s normal, the fact is, the vaccines are safe and effective. They’re going to save lives," a narrator says.

The ad ends by showing two people hugging at an airport and a little girl celebrating her birthday. "Because getting back to the moments we missed start with getting informed," the narrator says. Viewers are then promoted to visit GetVaccineAnswers.org

Approximately 40% of the public has yet to make a decision on whether or not they will get vaccinated, Ad Council cited research from Ipsos Public Affairs says.

"With the 'It's Up To You' platform, we're listening to America's top questions, understanding their concerns and working to educate and empower people across the country – particularly communities of color who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic – so they can make an informed choice about vaccination for themselves and for their families," Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council, said in a statement.

"Our extraordinary partners across the communications industry are uniquely positioned to amplify these critical messages at scale. Through this truly unprecedented effort, we can get back to the moments we all miss and save lives," she added.