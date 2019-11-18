Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Cold and Flu
Published

Iowa reports 2 flu deaths, the first of the 2019-2020 season: officials

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
close
Doctors urge patients to get their flu shots nowVideo

Doctors urge patients to get their flu shots now

The flu season normally starts towards the end of the fall, but seasonal influenza is reportedly starting much earlier this year. Fox News’ Dr. Manny Alvarez sits down with a Harvard Medical School doctor to discuss everything you need to know about this year’s flu season.

Iowa health officials late last week reported the state’s first flu-related deaths of the 2019-2020 season.

GET PAID TO GET THE FLU: STUDY LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS WILLING TO GET SICK 

The deaths were reported in a Central Iowa woman between the ages of 61 and 80. Another adult, a Northwest Iowa woman who was above the age of 81, also died. Both women, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), had “underlying conditions or contributing factors” to their respective deaths. It’s not clear if they had been vaccinated against the virus or not.

"The flu virus does have the potential to cause severe illness and death, especially in the very young, very old, or those who have underlying health conditions. This is a great time to get the flu vaccine to prevent yourself and your loved ones from becoming sick before flu activity increases further,” said IDPH Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati, in a statement.

Around the same time last week, health officials in Texas reported the state’s first pediatric flu death of this year’s flu season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The child, who was not identified, was a 5-year-old from the Rio Grande area, according to a Friday tweet from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). He or she had not been vaccinated against the virus, officials said.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.