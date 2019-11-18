Expand / Collapse search
Cold and Flu
Texas sees first pediatric flu death of season in unvaccinated child, 5

Madeline Farber
By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Texas health officials late last week reported the first pediatric flu death of the 2019-2020 season

The child, who was not identified, was a 5-year-old from the Rio Grande area, according to a Friday tweet from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). He or she had not been vaccinated against the virus, officials said.

No other information on the death was provided.

In its flu activity report released on Friday, the Texas DSHS said flu activity in the state “continues to rise and is at an above-average level.” The agency warned that young children — particularly those 6 months to 5 years of age — are especially vulnerable to the virus as well as “serious flu-related complications, including death.”

The news comes after Connecticut health officials last week confirmed two flu-related deaths in two adults over the age of 65. The fatalities marked the state’s first of this year's flu season.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.