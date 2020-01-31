Infant diagnosed with inoperable brain tumor rings chemo bell, now cancer-free

The parents of an infant who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor when a nurse noticed she wasn’t moving her limbs properly after her birth proudly shared footage of them helping her ring the bell to signify the end of her treatment -- and that she was cancer-free.

INDIA RECOMMENDS HOMEOPATHY FOR CORONAVIRUS PREVENTION

“To everyone who has been through this journey with us, this is our big moment with Lily!” Leann Borden, mom to Lilian Grace Borden who was born on Sept. 5, wrote on Facebook. “We thank everyone who has been with us this whole time. From all of the donations, text messages and prayers. We hope you enjoy this video! And now her name will be hung forever.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Video shows Borden and her husband Patrick proudly holding Lily near the “end-of-treatment” bell and thanking doctors and staff at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland before they place the bell’s rope in Lily’s hand to help her ring it.

She had been diagnosed with an aggressive stage 3-4 malignant glioma that extended from her brain stem down her spinal cord in between her shoulders, according to a GoFundMe page.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Over the course of her nearly 5 months of life, Lily underwent a round of chemotherapy before several more rounds of targeted therapy, which rid of her tumor in just three weeks.