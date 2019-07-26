Illinois boy, 14, born without arms lands 20-inch box jump in viral video

A 14-year-old Illinois boy who was born without arms accomplished a 20-inch box jump Sunday, an achievement captured in a video that has since gone viral.

Tim Bannon was completing a year-round core and leg strengthening training at NubAbility Athletics — a camp designed to instruct and inspire so-called "limb different youth" in Du Quoin, Ill.,

ILLINOIS TEENS CHARGED WITH BEATING SPECIAL-NEEDS GIRL IN VIRAL VIDEO, POLICE SAY

“All the people that told you, ‘you can’t...’ Right here," Tim's coach, Sabrina Reiswig, said in the video after thumping her finger on the box. "Jump on it [the box], now."

Seconds later, the teen stuck the landing.

"All the people who said I really, really couldn’t were in the front of my mind saying, ‘Just don’t do it,' 'You’re too weak to do it," Bannon told Chicago WLS, adding that he was in tears after he accomplished his goal.

He's since moved on to a new goal: Training for next month's Chicago Triathlon.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COACH WITHOUT LIMBS DELIVERS INSPIRATIONAL ESPYS SPEECH, RECIEVES JIMMY V AWARD

“He can help other kids that struggle the same way as he does and maybe they won’t have to struggle as much,” Tim's mother Linda Bannon told the station.

“I’m hoping when they see that video that they’re gonna be, like, ‘Holy cow, this kid can do it, I can do it too,’” Tim Bannon told the station, adding, "Don’t be a bully, be a buddy.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The video has more than 4 million views on Twitter and has been liked more than 500,000 times on Instagram.

Fox News' Kira Grant contributed to this report.