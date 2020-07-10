Illinois coronavirus cases surpass 1,000 for first time in weeks
The state saw 1,018 new cases, health officials said
Illinois reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time in five weeks, according to a Thursday update.
The state saw 1,018 new cases yesterday, according to the most recent report from Illinois Department of Public Health. COVID-19 related deaths, meanwhile, rose by 20 to 7,119.
WHO SAYS CORONAVIRUS AIRBORNE TRANSMISSION IS POSSIBLE INDOORS
The seven-day statewide positivity rate from July 2 to July 8 was 2.6 percent.
As of Wednesday night, health officials said 1,507 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that figure, 317 patients were in intensive care and 153 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Earlier this week, the U.S. surpassed 3 million confirmed coronavirus cases. The nation now has more than 3.1 million cases and 133,420 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.