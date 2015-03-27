How to Avoid Botox Mishaps

In today's world, there are so many ways to fight the lines of time. But by far, one of the most popular is Botox.

Botox is basically a neurotoxic protein produced by the bacterium Clostridium Botulinum. It was originally used to treat muscle spasms - but in 1997 it earned FDA approval for cosmetic treatment. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) reported that there were more than 2.8 million procedures performed with Botox in 2008. (Just more proof about how wildly popular this anti-wrinkle treatment is.)

A Botox Cosmetic injection can do a few things. It can help soften the overall look of your face and reduce the animation in some of the muscles in the upper part of the face. (This results in a younger, more youthful appearance.) It can also treat facial lines caused by repetitive muscle movement, which we frequently do in my practice. We also use Botox to help prevent new lines from forming. Common injection sites for erasing wrinkles and lines include_

Glabella (region between eyebrows)

Forehead

Outer corners of eyes (crow's feet)

Either side of mid-chin, for down-turned mouth

Neck, for neck bands or visible chords

Facial asymmetry or other facial conditions that result from muscle action; this is called "facial shaping"

Hyperhidrosis (excessive perspiration); common injection sites are underarms, palms, scalp and soles of feet

Today, people often take the wrong shortcuts when seeking facial rejuvenation with Botox and other injectables. If the injector administers too little Botox Cosmetic, the results will not be fully visible. However if the injector injects too much, the appearance can be a frozen or stunned look. On occasion there may be some unevenness, meaning that one brow is higher or lower than the other. This is easily corrected with a touch-up or the patient can wait for the toxin to lose its effect. Usually the patient will look better within a few weeks.

Keys to successful Botox Cosmetic treatment include going to a doctor that injects regularly. Also, it is important to articulate to the physician your exact goals. For example, if you want your eyes to be more open, to look less tired or to raise your brows, be specific. It is always my advice to seek a more natural look and have some animation.

Alternatives?

In the battle against aging, there are several alternatives to Botox Cosmetic. One such option is GFX, a radiofrequency procedure that lasts approximately 1 year or more. This is due to ablation of the nerves which cause muscular contraction of the glabella - more commonly known as the region between the eyebrows. Other options include Reloxin and Puretox - neither of which is FDA approved.

http://www.fda.gov/WOMENS/getthefacts/botox.html

Dr. Neil Sadick is one of the most renowned dermatologists and researchers whose multiple discoveries have strongly influenced and transformed the future of dermatology. He is a Professor of Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College and President of the Cosmetic Surgery Foundation. Dr. Sadick is author, or co-author, of more than 500 articles in peer-reviewed scientific journals and has contributed more than 75 chapters of medical books. Read more at

.