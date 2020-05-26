Hospital staff with mild coronavirus cases developed antibodies, study finds

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The vast majority of nurses and doctors infected with the novel coronavirus were shown to produce antibodies, possibly protecting them from reinfection, according to a recent study.

Nearly all of the nurses and doctors at a hospital in northeastern France who were infected with the virus were shown to develop antibodies against it, according to new research conducted by the Institut Pasteur and university hospitals in Strasbourg, as first reported by Bloomberg. The study, which evaluated 160 doctors and nurses, has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Only one person in the study did not develop antibodies within 15 days after the start of infection, as per Bloomberg. Overall, 98 percent of the health care workers studied had developed antibodies that could neutralize the virus after 41 days.

“This finding supports the use of serologic testing for the diagnosis of individuals who have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection,” the researchers wrote, as per the news outlet.

Still, there is “currently no evidence” that people who recover from coronavirus are protected from a second infection, the World Health Organization said in April.