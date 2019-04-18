3-year-old born with 'backward' legs takes first steps after pioneering surgery

A "one-in-a-million" 3-year-old born with both legs bent backward has walked for the first time after the public helped raise $234G for "miracle" surgery.

Victoria Komada has bilateral tibial hemimelia - a congenital deformity which causes babies to be born with deformed legs and missing bones. Victoria had faced losing both her legs after doctors said two years ago that the only solution was a double amputation.

But the family then found an American surgeon in Florida who performed two miracle surgeries to save one of her legs, and give her the ability to walk for the first time.

Victoria's parents managed to raise $234,000 for her treatment with the generosity of communities in Norwich and Szczecin, where the family is from in Poland.

"She was in a lot of pain all day and all night," Marzena Drusewicz, Victoria's mother said, of her recovery. "We had all had enough. It was really horrible. Of course, I was so scared and didn't know what was going to happen. She would cry and scream so much after the operation."

Victoria and her parents returned to their home on Monday after spending the last nine months in Florida.

"Every week she got better and better and now she is not in any pain at all and can walk normally and we can all start our life again now we are home," she said. “We were so happy when she took her first steps we started crying. We were on the way to the car and she said Mummy, can I show you something."

Last July the family flew out to the Paley Institute in West Palm Beach where Dr. Dror Paley told them that the left leg could be fixed perfectly but he would have to amputate her right leg and fit a prosthetic if she wanted to walk.

Victoria had her first nine-hour operation on July 24, when her right leg was amputated above her knee and pins were put into her left leg before a fixator was attached.

Over the following months, screws were twisted into Victoria's legs every day to move the bones into the right position.

Her second operation was on November 13, where the bones in Victoria's left leg were fused together to strengthen the leg, and two days later she could walk again.

The family stayed at Quantum House full time during their stay in Florida.

"We achieved all that we said we would achieve on her," Paley said. "The reconstructed leg is very functional. She can walk and run and do sports now. She has a superb result."