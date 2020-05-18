Girl, 5, stabilizing after battling coronavirus, Kawasaki-like disease: family

A 5-year-old girl from the U.K. may be on the road to recovery after a "Kawasaki inflammatory condition" sent her into critical care, her family says.

Scarlett Roberts reportedly caught COVID-19 at her school before it closed, but had "appeared to recover" from a "mild" bout of the illness about five weeks ago," her great aunt, June, and her father, Piers Roberts, wrote in a series of Twitter posts. The child then underwent a visit to the intensive care unit with a "Kawasaki inflammatory response."

Recent reports have surfaced of children afflicted by the rare Kawasaki disease-like illness, which is believed to be associated with the coronavirus.

Piers Roberts said Scarlett had a 20 percent chance of survival until she was discharged by the hospital.

Scarlett was taken off the ventilator and developed heart problems, the family wrote. However, Scarlett’s mother, Naomi Roberts, gave an update to her child’s condition in a Facebook post on Monday morning.

“Amazing news,” she wrote. “Moos heart scan may have completely normalized with the inflammation gone. Her [blood has] gone from a CRP of nearly 300 to 25. The rest of [her blood is] normalizing.” She also posted a picture of Scarlett finally nibbling into her first bites of food at the hospital.

Roberts added that Scarlett “may be home in a few days to return for scans later.” She also thanked the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS (National Health Service) Trust as well as the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

Throughout the course of ongoing events, Scarlett’s family has been appalled at the U.K.'s early plans for reopening schools in June, though school officials have since said no decision has been made. Piers Roberts, a teacher himself, documented his thoughts on Twitter as well.

“I want to get back to face-to-face teaching,” Pier Roberts wrote in a tweet. “However, I don’t want my daughter as an experiment. The torture is real.”

On April 19, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson wrote in a tweet that "no decision has been made on when we will reopen schools." He reassured schools would only reopen when "scientific advice indicates it is the right time to do so."