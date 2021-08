Anti-vax nurse injects 8,600 with saline instead of COVID vaccine: police

She gave them a false sense of immunity.

A German nurse is being investigated for allegedly injecting thousands of people with a placebo instead of the coronavirus vaccine.

Based on witness testimony, police investigator Peter Beer said there was "a reasonable suspicion" that the rogue medical professional had administered shots of saline solution to up to 8,600 patients who were slated to receive the COVID jab, Reuters reported.

"I am totally shocked by this episode," Sven Ambrosy, a local councilor, said of the alarming switcheroo, which reportedly occurred in March and April in Friesland in northern Germany.

It’s unknown why the shot-blocker — reportedly a Red Cross nurse — had injected people with blanks; however, she had reportedly broadcast anti-vax views on social media, investigators reported.

And while the faux jab was harmless, it may have disproportionately affected elderly people, who are at a greater risk of contracting the virus.

In order to prevent casualties from the fake shots, authorities are imploring thousands of people to get a second jab.

"The district of Friesland will do everything possible to ensure that the affected people receive their vaccination protection as soon as possible," Ambrosy wrote in a Tuesday Facebook post.

Unfortunately, the nurse isn’t the first medical practitioner to express anti-vax views. In June, a Texas hospital suspended 178 employees for two weeks without pay for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine.

