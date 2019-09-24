Hangovers are an 'illness,' according to German court ruling

A hangover, that awful feeling you experience after a night out on the town, is an illness, a German court ruled on Monday.

The verdict in Frankfurt's state court came in response to a defendant, an unidentified distributor of a food supplement that had advertised its product as an "anti-hangover drink."

The company's marketing claimed their food products had the ability to prevent, treat or heal illnesses. Such advertisements are unlawful, according to the court.

Court judges found that an "illness" should be defined broadly in the interest of protecting people’s health, and said the term encompasses “any, even a slight or temporary, disruption of the body’s normal condition or normal activity."

The judges said that includes headaches and other symptoms that result from consuming alcohol, “a harmful substance.”

Hangovers, as defined by the Mayo Clinic, are "a group of unpleasant signs and symptoms that can develop after drinking too much alcohol." Such symptoms include fatigue, headaches, nausea and vomiting, excessive thirst, dizziness or shakiness and mood disturbances, among others.

