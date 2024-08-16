Gender surgeries, migraine tips, 'Zika-like' virus and more top health stories

Fox News Digital publishes an array of health pieces all week long to keep you in the know on key wellness topics: disease prevention, nutrition, medical research, health care and more. Personal stories of people and families overcoming great health obstacles are also published.

1. Breast removal surgery performed on girls under age 12

Since 2017, hundreds of females age 12 and younger with gender dysmorphia have undergone double mastectomies, according to analysis released by the Manhattan Institute this week — and that number may be considerably higher. The risks of this "drastic intervention" are noted by experts. Click here to get the story.

2. Top 10 causes of death in US

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released the primary killers in the country. Find out where heart disease, cancer and COVID fall on the list. Click here to get the story.

3. ‘Zika-like’ virus spreads into Europe

The Oropouche virus is transmitted through bites by mosquitoes and midges, with sloths and birds acting as hosts. Check out symptoms, treatment and prevention tips. Click here to get the story.

4. Avoiding tragedy on the water

Alcohol was involved in 17% of boating fatalities, according to new data from the U.S. Coast Guard. Experts reveal tips on preventing these tragedies. Click here to get the story.

5. Screen time limits benefit kids

Kids who had only a certain number of hours of screen time each week showed improvements in mental health, communication and behavioral difficulties. Click here to get the story.

6. What to do when a migraine hits

A doctor notes the most important steps to take to reduce headache pain and curb anxiety about the condition. Click here to get the story.

7. Lance Bass announces Type 1.5 diabetes diagnosis

Here's what to know about the condition, which is often mistaken for type 2 diabetes, experts say. Click here to get the story.

8. Chiropractic cure for colic in babies?

An Ohio couple claims that chiropractic adjustments "transformed" their fussy infant. Doctors weigh in on the potential benefits and risks of performing the treatment on babies. Click here to get the story.