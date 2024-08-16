Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HEALTH

Gender surgeries, migraine tips, 'Zika-like' virus and more top health stories

Catch up on 8 key health developments in top stories of the week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Fox News Digital publishes an array of health pieces all week long to keep you in the know on key wellness topics: disease prevention, nutrition, medical research, health care and more. Personal stories of people and families overcoming great health obstacles are also published.

Check out some of the top stories of the week in Health that you may have missed or have been meaning to check out. 

These are just a few of what's new. There are many more to see at Fox News Health.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Here are eight stories worth knowing. 

1. Breast removal surgery performed on girls under age 12

Since 2017, hundreds of females age 12 and younger with gender dysmorphia have undergone double mastectomies, according to analysis released by the Manhattan Institute this week — and that number may be considerably higher. The risks of this "drastic intervention" are noted by experts. Click here to get the story.

Patient in hospital bed

Psychologists point out the mental health consequences of certain types of surgery on young women. (iStock)

2. Top 10 causes of death in US

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released the primary killers in the country. Find out where heart disease, cancer and COVID fall on the list. Click here to get the story.

Heart attack

Heart disease was once again the top cause of death in 2023. (iStock)

3. ‘Zika-like’ virus spreads into Europe

The Oropouche virus is transmitted through bites by mosquitoes and midges, with sloths and birds acting as hosts. Check out symptoms, treatment and prevention tips. Click here to get the story.

Oropouche virus

As of the end of July, 19 cases of the Oropouche virus had been reported in Europe, with 12 in Spain, five in Italy and two in Germany, per reports. (iStock)

4. Avoiding tragedy on the water

Alcohol was involved in 17% of boating fatalities, according to new data from the U.S. Coast Guard. Experts reveal tips on preventing these tragedies. Click here to get the story.

Boating alcohol safety

Alcohol is known to cause impaired judgment, balance, coordination and reaction time — all of which can put boat operators and their passengers at risk for accidents and fatalities. (iStock)

5. Screen time limits benefit kids

Kids who had only a certain number of hours of screen time each week showed improvements in mental health, communication and behavioral difficulties. Click here to get the story.

Teenage Girl Lying On Bed At Home Looking At Mobile Phone

In 2023, the U.S. Surgeon General released an advisory related to social media use among youth, emphasizing mental health concerns. (iStock)

6. What to do when a migraine hits

A doctor notes the most important steps to take to reduce headache pain and curb anxiety about the condition. Click here to get the story.

Migraine split

One out of every seven people around the world suffers from migraines, statistics show. (iStock)

7. Lance Bass announces Type 1.5 diabetes diagnosis

Here's what to know about the condition, which is often mistaken for type 2 diabetes, experts say. Click here to get the story.

Lance Bass

Pop singer Lance Bass recently shared on social media that he has type 1.5 diabetes, also known as latent autoimmune diabetes in adults (LADA). (Getty Images)

8. Chiropractic cure for colic in babies?

An Ohio couple claims that chiropractic adjustments "transformed" their fussy infant. Doctors weigh in on the potential benefits and risks of performing the treatment on babies. Click here to get the story.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Health weekend recap 8-18

This week's top health stories included risky surgeries, a little-known type of diabetes, a viral outbreak and migraine control tips.  (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.