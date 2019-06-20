Frozen avocado chunks recalled over possible listeria contamination

A company that produces frozen avocado chunks has issued a recall for select packages over concerns that the product may be contaminated with listeria.

Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods Inc. said the impacted products are sold as “Signature Select Avocado Chunks,” and were distrubted to retailers in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming, Texas and Utah.

The product, which is sold in a 12-ounce bag and has a “Best Before” date of Oct. 11, 2020, was available for purchase at Albertsons, Safeway, Safeway Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Lucky, Pak N Save, Pavilions, and Vons.

The recall notice, which was posted on the FDA website, said the company issued the recall after it was notified of possible contamination during routine testing conducted by the FDA. Listeriosis is a serious infection typically caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, resulting in an estimated 1,600 illnesses in the U.S. each year. About 260 of those patients die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Pregnant women, newborns, elderly adults and those with weakened immune systems are most likely to suffer severe consequences.

The company said it hadn’t received any reports of illnesses related to the recall, but said consumers who have purchased the product should discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Customers with further questions are instructed to contact the Nature’s Touch Consumer Service Team at 877-850-2664.