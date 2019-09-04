Florida baby named after Hurricane Dorian: 'A storm I definitely won't forget'

The proud parents of a newborn baby boy have chosen a unique middle name for their son, whose due date was pegged for a few weeks after Hurricane Dorian, but instead arrived ahead of the storm's wrath.

Tadashia Dorian Davis was born on Sept. 2, two weeks ahead of his expected Sept. 14 arrival, and weighed 4 pounds, 8 ounces.

HURRICANE DORIAN'S PATH: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

“I was hoping he would wait until after the hurricane,” Kay Lisa McCloud, the boy’s mother, told Fox 23 Orlando. “This is a storm I definitely won’t forget.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McCloud gave birth at AdventHealth in DeLand, an area of the state that made news when Dorian's winds caused a tree to fall on an assisted living facility. The new parents told the news outlet that their home was spared and that they have working electricity.

HURRICANE DORIAN LASHES FLORIDA WITH TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS, AS CAROLINAS BRACE FOR 'VERY CLOSE BRUSH'

The storm, which as of Wednesday had been downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane, is now located off the Southeast seaboard, but had been stationary over the northwest Bahamas for over a day and a half, resulting in at least seven deaths.