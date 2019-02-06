Fisher-Price recalls 44,000 Barbie Dream Campers over ‘injury hazard’

Toy giant Fisher-Price has announced a voluntary recall of roughly 44,000 children's Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers over a potential "injury hazard.”

In a notice posted to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website, the company said Tuesday it has received 17 complaints that the vehicle continues to move even after the foot pedal is released. However, no injuries have been reported at this time.

The hot pink battery-operated vehicles — model FRC29 — were sold for roughly $400 at Walmart stores nationwide between July 2018 and January 2019.

The toy vehicles also feature blue accents and a Barbie logo printed on the back. They include a play kitchen, a fold-out grill and pretend campfire.

Customers who purchased a Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper are encouraged to stop using them and contact Fisher-Price — either at 800-348-0751 or at www.fisher-price.com — for a free repair.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.