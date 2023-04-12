Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Health Newsletter
Published

Find out why a New Orleans mom says ADHD helped her become a better wife and mom

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Marie Ohlsson Chisholm (pictured with her family in New Orleans) was diagnosed with ADHD at 40 years old. She told Fox News Digital her diagnosis has been both a blessing and a curse.

Marie Ohlsson Chisholm (pictured with her family in New Orleans) was diagnosed with ADHD at 40 years old. She told Fox News Digital her diagnosis has been both a blessing and a curse. (Marie Chisholm/The Crawfords Photography and Films)

MISSING PUZZLE PIECE – Mom says her diagnosis helped her see the full picture. Continue reading…

TRACKING HEART HEALTH – Smartwatch could predict heart failure. Continue reading…

VIRAL PREGNANCY – Two babies suffered brain damage from maternal COVID. Learn more about it. Continue reading…

Two mothers who gave birth at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, passed along the COVID-19 infection to their newborns through the placenta.

Two mothers who gave birth at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, passed along the COVID-19 infection to their newborns through the placenta. (iStock)

COLON CHECKS – Reduce your risk with regular screenings. Continue reading…

AI IN ACTION – New tech can predict future lung cancer risk. Continue reading…

Lung cancer is the deadliest form of cancer in the U.S., accounting for more than 136,000 deaths in 2020.

Lung cancer is the deadliest form of cancer in the U.S., accounting for more than 136,000 deaths in 2020. (iStock)

ALLERGIES AND ARTHRITIS – New study shows a link and more. Continue reading…

FUNGAL OUTBREAK – Nearly 100 paper mill employees could be infected. Continue reading…

HIGH-TECH HEART HEALTH – Machines may read ultrasounds better than humans. Continue reading…

A new study from Cedars-Sinai suggests that AI could potentially do a better job of screening for heart health than trained sonographers. 

A new study from Cedars-Sinai suggests that AI could potentially do a better job of screening for heart health than trained sonographers.  (iStock)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.