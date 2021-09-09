Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Fauci on COVID-19: US lacking ‘modestly good control’ over pandemic

President Biden is expected to announce a six-part strategy to reduce virus spread and boost vaccinations

Kayla Rivas
By Kayla Rivas | Fox News
close
Biden expected to outline new COVID-19 policy Video

Biden expected to outline new COVID-19 policy

Fox News correspondent Mark Meredith has the latest on the president's new strategy to combat the delta variant on 'Special Report'

The U.S. is logging daily COVID-19 infections at a rate more than 10 times the threshold needed to suppress the pandemic, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser.

"The endgame is to suppress the virus," Fauci told Axios. "Right now, we're still in pandemic mode, because we have 160,000 new infections a day. That's not even modestly good control...which means it's a public health threat."

As of Sept. 7, the latest federal figures, the country recorded a seven-day moving average of 140,058 daily infections, while an estimated 62.4% of Americans aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated. President Biden is expected to announce later on Thursday a six-part strategy to tamp down spread of the delta variant and boost vaccinations.

BIDEN TO GIVE SPEECH ON 6-POINT PLAN TO FIGHT DELTA VARIANT AS POLL NUMBERS SLIP

"In a country of our size, you can't be hanging around and having 100,000 infections a day. You've got to get well below 10,000 before you start feeling comfortable," Fauci said.

The U.S. will continue to grapple with the current rate of infections until more Americans roll their sleeves and receive COVID-19 vaccine, he said, adding "you'll still get some people getting infected, but you're not going to have it as a public health threat."

The highly transmissible delta variant, which doubles the hospitalization risk among unvaccinated populations, remains the dominant strain in the U.S., while health officials keep an eye on the new mu variant detected in at least 49 states. Last week, Fauci told a White House briefing officials don’t consider the mu variant "an immediate threat right now." Nationwide the mu variant has been detected in less than 1% of samples, according to estimates compiled by Outbreak.info.

Kayla Rivas is a Health reporter and joined Fox News in April 2020.