Fake Botox claims, puberty blocker dangers and more led top Health news this week

CDC investigates reports of fake Botox

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday that it is investigating reports of "a few botulism-like illnesses" resulting from counterfeit Botox injections in several states. Doctors shared cautionary tales. Click here to get the story.

‘Revolutionary’ AR surgery performed in Chile

The first-ever augmented reality (AR) abdominal surgery was performed on March 11 in Santiago, Chile, by Dr. Alberto Rodriguez.

Fox News Digital spoke with the surgeon about how the technology is benefiting patients and medical staff. Click here to get the story .

Tips to combat retirement loneliness

For some older adults, the retirement years are more blue than golden.

Experts weighed in on the dangers of isolation and shared tips for preventing seniors' sadness. Click here to get the story .

Can Alzheimer's be reversed?

Some experts believe lifestyle changes can slow or stop symptoms.

Amid startling new stats on dementia deaths, a leading expert in Alzheimer's care shared her unique approach. Click here to get the story .

Cancer rates among the young are rising for a startling reason

A phenomenon called "accelerated aging" could be a factor in rising cancer diagnoses among those under 55.

Doctors and researchers discuss the study and its ramifications. Click here to get the story .

Study finds link between two cancers

Women with breast cancer who have received chemotherapy could be at an increased risk of developing lung cancer.

Fox News Digital detailed the new study and shared expert opinions on the potential link. Click here to get the story .

Puberty blockers could be irreversible, study suggests

Puberty blockers have been shown to cause long-term fertility problems in boys, according to a preprint study from Mayo Clinic.

Dr. Marc Siegel of New York, a Fox News medical contributor, and Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida-based neurosurgeon and longevity expert, offered input on the "disturbing" results. Click here to get the story .