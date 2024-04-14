Expand / Collapse search
HEALTH

Fake Botox claims, puberty blocker dangers and more led top Health news this week

This week's hottest Health news topics are in: Check out the latest

Melissa Rudy By Melissa Rudy Fox News
Published
Long-term risks of puberty blockers highlighted in new study Video

Long-term risks of puberty blockers highlighted in new study

Dr. Marty Makary, a professor of public health at Johns Hopkins University, discusses the medical issues associated with puberty blockers 

Fox News Digital publishes an array of health pieces all week long to keep you in the know on a range of wellness topics: health care access, innovative surgeries, cancer research, mental health trends and more — plus, personal stories of people and families overcoming great obstacles.

This weekend, check out some of the top stories of the week in Health that you may have missed, or have been meaning to check out — all to get you prepped for the week ahead.

These are just a few of what's new, of course. There are many more to see at http://www.foxnews/health

Dive into this selection here.

CDC investigates reports of fake Botox

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday that it is investigating reports of "a few botulism-like illnesses" resulting from counterfeit Botox injections in several states. Doctors shared cautionary tales. Click here to get the story.

Doctor with needle

The CDC said it is investigating reports of "a few botulism-like illnesses in several states resulting from botulinum toxin injections (commonly called ‘Botox’) administered in non-medical settings," the agency said in a statement. (iStock)

‘Revolutionary’ AR surgery performed in Chile

The first-ever augmented reality (AR) abdominal surgery was performed on March 11 in Santiago, Chile, by Dr. Alberto Rodriguez.

Fox News Digital spoke with the surgeon about how the technology is benefiting patients and medical staff. Click here to get the story.

AR surgery

"It's super rewarding to see it and feel it," Dr. Alberto Rodriguez said about his first AR surgery — he's pictured here. He also told Fox News Digital, "You have more immersion in the surgery, so you are more focused on what you're doing." (Levita Magnetics)

Tips to combat retirement loneliness

For some older adults, the retirement years are more blue than golden. 

Experts weighed in on the dangers of isolation and shared tips for preventing seniors' sadness. Click here to get the story.

Man on park bench

More than a third of older adults said they feel lonely at least once a week, according to the University of Michigan’s National Poll on Healthy Aging. (iStock)

Can Alzheimer's be reversed?

Some experts believe lifestyle changes can slow or stop symptoms. 

Amid startling new stats on dementia deaths, a leading expert in Alzheimer's care shared her unique approach. Click here to get the story.

Grandparents with granddaughter

Many of the available medications to reduce symptoms are most effective when started early in the course of Alzheimer's disease, said one expert.  (iStock)

Cancer rates among the young are rising for a startling reason

A phenomenon called "accelerated aging" could be a factor in rising cancer diagnoses among those under 55. 

Doctors and researchers discuss the study and its ramifications. Click here to get the story.

Young woman with cancer

The new study found that those with a higher biological age had a 42% increased risk of early-onset lung cancer, were 22% more prone to early-onset gastrointestinal cancer — and had a 36% higher risk for early-onset uterine cancer. (iStock)

Study finds link between two cancers

Women with breast cancer who have received chemotherapy could be at an increased risk of developing lung cancer. 

Fox News Digital detailed the new study and shared expert opinions on the potential link. Click here to get the story.

Lung cancer scan

A new study has found that women with breast cancer who have received chemotherapy could be at an increased risk of developing lung cancer.  (iStock)

Puberty blockers could be irreversible, study suggests

Puberty blockers have been shown to cause long-term fertility problems in boys, according to a preprint study from Mayo Clinic. 

Dr. Marc Siegel of New York, a Fox News medical contributor, and Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida-based neurosurgeon and longevity expert, offered input on the "disturbing" results. Click here to get the story.

gender affirming medicine puberty blockers hormones pentagon

In the majority of cases, hormonal interventions should be delayed until an older age, said one physician. (iStock)

Melissa Rudy is health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.