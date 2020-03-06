Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Coronavirus
Published

EPA releases list of approved disinfectants to use against coronavirus

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
close
President Trump signs $8.3B coronavirus spending billVideo

President Trump signs $8.3B coronavirus spending bill

President Trump signs an $8.3 billion spending bill aiming to fight the coronavirus outbreak at the White House, says his team may still visit the CDC.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released a list of disinfectants that are “qualified for use against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19,” a press release reads.

CLICK FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE 

As coronavirus continues to expand throughout the U.S., keeping your home and surfaces clean is as crucial in preventing its spread as washing your hands.

Salt Lake City, Utah, USA - May 09, 2013. Product shot of Clorox disinfecting wipes. On the left is orange scent on the right is the lemon scent. This image was taken in a photography studio.

Salt Lake City, Utah, USA - May 09, 2013. Product shot of Clorox disinfecting wipes. On the left is orange scent on the right is the lemon scent. This image was taken in a photography studio. (iStock)

“Using the correct disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of illnesses along with other critical aspects such as hand washing,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

CAN CORONAVIRUS SPREAD THROUGH YOUR AMAZON PACKAGES?

The products approved to fight against the virus were chosen through the Emerging Viral Pathogen program, which was developed in 2016 for rapid response to viral pathogen outbreaks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Among the disinfectants on the list, are a number of professional and common household cleaners, such as Lysol and Clorox. Variants of the latter, available at most grocery stores, are Lysol Heavy Duty Cleaner Disinfectant Concentrate, Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist, Lysol Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner, Clorox Multi-Surface Cleaner + Bleach, and Clorox Disinfecting Bleaches, Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, among others.

To see the full list of approved disinfectants, click here.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.