Effort seeks to improve health of young people with HIV

A team of researchers led by Wayne State University expects to get $15.7 million over five years for work related to thehealth and well-being of adolescents and young adults with HIV or at risk for HIV infection.

The funding for the "Scale it Up" project is from the National Institute of Child and Human Development of the National Institutes of Health.

Professor Sylvie Naar, division director of behavioral sciences in the Department of Family Medicine and Public Health Sciences at the Wayne State School of Medicine, leads the team. She'll collaborate with others around the country on the project.

HIV is the virus that causes AIDS. The program focuses on youth between the ages of 13 through 24. It emphasizes implementing ideas that are cost effective and sustainable.