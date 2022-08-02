Eating high-processed foods could lead to a faster rate of cognitive decline: study

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new study finds that eating high-processed foods could be connected to a faster rate of cognitive decline. High-processed foods like pre-made meals, frozen microwave meals and instant noodles might be quick and easy to make, but based on the results of the recent study, it could be more worthwhile to spend the extra time in the kitchen.

The results of the study were presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in San Diego on Monday and examined the diets and cognition of over 10,000 middle-aged and older adults in Brazil. The study examined the participants for up to 10 years and included both men and women.

The study found that the adults who consumed the most high-processed food had a 25% faster decline in their "executive function" which is their ability to plan and execute and action than those who consumed less high processed food.

In another recent study published by American Academy of Neurology on Science News found that people who consume high amounts of ultra-processed foods have a higher risk of developing dementia.

High-processed foods are foods that contain few whole ingredients and often contain flavors, colors or other additives. This includes white bread, cookies, crackers, ice cream, candy, hot dogs, sugary drinks, fried snacks and other processed meats.

"Independent of the amount of calories, independent of the amount of healthy food that you try to eat, the ultra-processed food is not good for your cognition," Claudia Suemoto, an author of the study said.