Drink Donkey Milk to Lose Weight

We’ve all heard that milk does a body good – but donkey milk?

Researchers have found that milk from donkeys contains less fat, is more nutritious than cow’s milk, and helps to protect the heart because it contains omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce cholesterol, the Telegraph reported.

For the study, researchers at the University of Naples, Italy, tested the donkey and cow’s milk on rodents.

They found the animals that were given donkey milk had lower levels of triglycerides – a type of fat found in your blood – and less stress on the metabolic system.

If you have you have high triglyceride levels, it can lead the hardening or narrowing of your arteries, which ultimately puts you at risk for having a heart attack or stroke.

Researchers also concluded that donkey milk, which is high in calcium, is very similar to human milk, and can be used in young children who are allergic to dairy products.

The researchers, who presented their findings at the European Congress on Obesity in Turkey, said its "consumption should be encouraged.”

And while donkey has milk has been consumed for centuries in places like Italy, it is not yet available for purchase in the U.S.

