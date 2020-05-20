Brooklyn neighborhood has highest coronavirus death rate per NYC ZIP code: data

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Canarsie-Flatlands neighborhood of Brooklyn has the highest coronavirus-related death rate across all of New York City, new data shows.

Months of loss, pain and turmoil by New York City health care workers, patients and families alike were boiled down and translated to a color-coded map, by the New York City Health Department, which includes COVID-19 death rates by ZIP code.

The coronavirus-related death rate in the 11239 ZIP code, or the Canarsie-Flatlands neighborhood, is 612 cases per 100,000, according to the data, denoted by a deep plum color on the map. On its heels followed Far Rockaway in Queens, Flushing in Queens, Pelham Gardens in the Bronx and Coney Island in Brooklyn, as reported by Spectrum New NY1.

Areas around Lower Manhattan revealed the lowest death rates at 0 cases per 100,000, affirming the power of affluence in skirting the disease. The data confirmed the direct correlation between poverty and cases, hospitalizations and deaths, with cases ticking higher as financial circumstances worsen. Aside from deaths, cases in neighborhoods in West Queens and the Northeast Bronx climbed to about 4,000 per 100,000.

Overall, Latino populations exceeded all other racial and ethnic groups in death rates, at 214.48 cases per 100,000, though black populations followed closely behind, at 206.04 cases per 100,000.

Men across New York City took a higher toll from the coronavirus as opposed to women, the data notes, which aligns with previous reports over the discrepancy experienced overseas as well.

Regardless of sex, age groups older than 75 took the largest toll from the novel coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, city health department officials reported 16,059 confirmed deaths and 4,628 probable deaths, meaning the cause of death was reported as COVID-19 but there was not a positive laboratory test. By Tuesday, New York State reported 15,293 coronavirus deaths in New York City, according to the NYC DOH.