Dad brings Christmas tree farm to children's hospital to honor daughter's memory

A grieving father honored his daughter’s memory by bringing a Christmas tree farm to a children’s hospital in Alabama so the kids could pick out their own tree and decorate it with homemade ornaments.

FLORIDA TEEN DIES OF MONO, DAD SAYS: 'SHE WAS A VERY GIVING SOUL'

Mark Miller, whose daughter Mary Beth died in 2013 at age 7 following many years in and out of the hospital for severe heart defects, said he knew the pain of having to spend holidays at home without his child, or the difficulty of bringing holidays to a loved one in the hospital.

MOMENT DAUGHTER REUNITES WITH DAD AFTER PROVIDING LIFE-SAVING LIVER DONATION

Miller sought the help of his Ace Hardware colleagues from 30 different stores and, together, they delivered more than 340 trees to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in Birmingham on Dec. 5.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The day was made even more magical for the children with the arrival of Santa and the addition of fake snow. Those who were not well enough to make it down to the Christmas tree farm had the trees brought to them.