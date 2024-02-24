Expand / Collapse search
HEALTH

COVID vaccine's impacts, plus IVF shutdowns, vaccine risks and more key health stories

Don't miss these top Health stories of the week with news you can use

Melissa Rudy By Melissa Rudy Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

All week long, Fox News Digital publishes a wide range of pieces on the latest health and wellness topics — from new medications to health care innovations to personal stories of individuals facing medical obstacles.

As you settle into your Sunday, check out some top stories of the week in Health that you may have missed or have been meaning to check out. 

These are just a few of what's new: There are many more to see at http://www.foxnews/health.

Dive into the selection here — and get completely caught up!

What women over 50 should know about heart health

To close out American Heart Month, an expert shared the specific risk factors for heart disease that affect women over 50 years of age. Dr. Stacey Rosen, a Northwell Health cardiologist and American Heart Association volunteer medical expert, shared symptoms to watch for and strategies to reduce the risk. Click here to get the story.

woman gets heart checked

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, according to experts. For American Heart Month in February, there are risk factors women need to know about — and how to handle them. (iStock)

Providers shut down IVF after court ruling

A decision from the Alabama Supreme Court has led to a halt in IVF services at some locations — including the state's largest health provider, the University of Alabama at Birmingham — and a flurry of protests from providers in the fertility space. Doctors and activists lend their reactions to the controversial ruling. Click here to get the story.

IVF tube donor

In the Alabama court's ruling, the chief justice referenced upholding "the sanctity of unborn life" — phrasing that appears in the Alabama Constitution. (Jack Atley/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

‘COVID paralyzed my diaphragm’

A Tennessee marathon runner could barely walk after the COVID-19 infection took his breath away – literally. Gerald Branim, 55, and his doctor, Matthew Kaufman of the Institute of Advanced Reconstruction in New Jersey, shared how Branim overcame diaphragm paralysis. Click here to get the story.

Gerald Branim - half-marathon

Gerald Branim, 55, was a marathon runner when he got COVID, which led to a paralyzed diaphragm that stopped him in his tracks.  (Institute for Advanced Reconstruction)

COVID vaccine risks identified in study 

In the largest-ever COVID vaccine study, the shot has been linked to small increases in neurological, blood and heart-related medical conditions. Two doctors reacted to the findings. Click here to get the story.

Teen getting vaccine

Researchers from the Global Vaccine Data Network in New Zealand analyzed 99 million people who received COVID vaccinations across eight countries. (iStock)

Wendy Williams' dementia diagnosis sparks discussion

The former TV talk show host allegedly battled alcoholism for years before a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. Addiction and cognitive experts shared thoughts on the impact of alcohol on dementia risk. Click here to get the story.

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams is seen attending a private dinner at Fresco By Scotto on Feb. 21, 2023, in New York City. The former TV talk show host has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. (Getty Images)

‘Gas station heroin’ puts kids at risk, experts warn

Products containing tianeptine, a tricyclic antidepressant that has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, can cause severe opioid-like effects. Experts shared the dangers of these products being available for purchase at many convenience stores. Click here to get the story.

Teen convenience store

Among tianeptine’s significant and severe withdrawal symptoms, according to an expert, are nausea, vomiting, confusion, flu-like symptoms, depression, anxiety, coma and even respiratory failure and overdose. (iStock)

‘Heart twins’ reveal matching surgery scars

A Florida kindergarten student was intentionally placed in her teacher's class due to their shared experience with open-heart surgery. The mother of 6-year-old Kennedy Vogt and the girl's teacher, Charlene Honor, spoke with Fox News Digital about how they've bonded over their matching scars. Click here to get the story.

Kennedy Vogt and Carlene Honor

Kennedy Vogt (left) is a student at Lake Highland Preparatory School in Orlando, Florida; she had surgery at age 5 for a heart defect. Her teacher, Carlene Honor (right), also underwent heart surgery.  (American Heart Association)

FDA approves new allergy drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given Xolair (omalizumab) the green light for use in decreasing the risk of life-threatening reactions to certain foods. The injectable medication may help those allergic to multiple types of food when taken regularly, experts found. Click here to get the story.

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health.

Melissa Rudy is health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.