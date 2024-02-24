COVID vaccine's impacts, plus IVF shutdowns, vaccine risks and more key health stories

All week long, Fox News Digital publishes a wide range of pieces on the latest health and wellness topics — from new medications to health care innovations to personal stories of individuals facing medical obstacles.

What women over 50 should know about heart health

To close out American Heart Month, an expert shared the specific risk factors for heart disease that affect women over 50 years of age. Dr. Stacey Rosen, a Northwell Health cardiologist and American Heart Association volunteer medical expert, shared symptoms to watch for and strategies to reduce the risk. Click here to get the story.

Providers shut down IVF after court ruling

A decision from the Alabama Supreme Court has led to a halt in IVF services at some locations — including the state's largest health provider, the University of Alabama at Birmingham — and a flurry of protests from providers in the fertility space. Doctors and activists lend their reactions to the controversial ruling. Click here to get the story.

‘COVID paralyzed my diaphragm’

A Tennessee marathon runner could barely walk after the COVID-19 infection took his breath away – literally. Gerald Branim, 55, and his doctor, Matthew Kaufman of the Institute of Advanced Reconstruction in New Jersey, shared how Branim overcame diaphragm paralysis. Click here to get the story.

COVID vaccine risks identified in study

In the largest-ever COVID vaccine study, the shot has been linked to small increases in neurological, blood and heart-related medical conditions. Two doctors reacted to the findings. Click here to get the story.

Wendy Williams' dementia diagnosis sparks discussion

The former TV talk show host allegedly battled alcoholism for years before a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. Addiction and cognitive experts shared thoughts on the impact of alcohol on dementia risk. Click here to get the story.

‘Gas station heroin’ puts kids at risk, experts warn

Products containing tianeptine, a tricyclic antidepressant that has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, can cause severe opioid-like effects. Experts shared the dangers of these products being available for purchase at many convenience stores. Click here to get the story.

‘Heart twins’ reveal matching surgery scars

A Florida kindergarten student was intentionally placed in her teacher's class due to their shared experience with open-heart surgery. The mother of 6-year-old Kennedy Vogt and the girl's teacher, Charlene Honor, spoke with Fox News Digital about how they've bonded over their matching scars. Click here to get the story.

FDA approves new allergy drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given Xolair (omalizumab) the green light for use in decreasing the risk of life-threatening reactions to certain foods. The injectable medication may help those allergic to multiple types of food when taken regularly, experts found. Click here to get the story.

