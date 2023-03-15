Expand / Collapse search
COVID-19 could cause face blindness, study suggests

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
To find out why researchers are saying COVID-19 symptoms could include face blindness, click the article below. 

To find out why researchers are saying COVID-19 symptoms could include face blindness, click the article below.  (iStock)

FACING FACTS – Find out why researchers think COVID may cause face blindness.

BOOSTERS FOR BABIES – FDA authorizes Pfizer vaccine booster for some kids as young as six months.

WINTER BLUES – Get help for seasonal affective disorder.

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is more than just dealing with "cabin fever" or feeling down when the weather turns cold. 

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is more than just dealing with "cabin fever" or feeling down when the weather turns cold.  (iStock)

STEP IT UP – Why you should ditch the elevator and take the stairs.

EAT FOR BRAIN HEALTH – Mediterranean diet could reduce Alzheimer's risk.

Green, leafy veggies showed the biggest benefit for brain health in a recent study.

Green, leafy veggies showed the biggest benefit for brain health in a recent study. (iStock)

WAIT AND SEE - Study suggests prostate cancer patients don't have to rush to treatment.

SLEEP YOUR WAY TO IMMUNITY – A lack of shuteye could weaken vaccines.

BONE CANCER BREAKTHROUGH - New drug extends survival in early studies.

For those suffering from primary bone cancer — which primarily affects children — a promising new medication may be on the horizon.

For those suffering from primary bone cancer — which primarily affects children — a promising new medication may be on the horizon. (iStock)

