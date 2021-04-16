COVID-19 blamed for large increase in US deaths

New U.S. government data show the country saw around 600,000 more deaths than usual during a 13-month span. COVID-19 was blamed for most of those deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the estimate Thursday. It covers Jan. 26, 2020, to Feb. 27, 2021. COVID-19 was first detected in the U.S. in late January of last year.

CDC researchers said the biggest spikes in the deaths occurred in early April, late July, and the very end of December.

CORONAVIRUS IN US: STATE-BY-STATE BREAKDOWN

At least 75% of the deaths were directly tied to COVID-19, but the estimate includes deaths from all causes.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

This week CDC released provisional data through the end of September 2020 that suggested drug overdose deaths for the year were far exceeding tallies seen in any previous year. The CDC said more than 87,000 deaths were reported over a 12-month period.