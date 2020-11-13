Coronavirus surge in Mississippi depletes ICU bed availability in state’s capital: official

A surge in cases and hospitalizations in Mississippi due to the novel coronavirus has depleted ICU bed availability in Jackson, the state’s capital, according to the Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

“Zero ICU beds in Jackson. Very few elsewhere. Please protect yourself and your family,” Dobbs said on Twitter on Thursday.

Of the 889 total adult ICU beds in the state, only 110 were available as of Thursday, according to estimates from the Mississippi Department of Health.

The Hospitality State on Thursday also added some 1,305 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Mississippi has reported more than 130,000 cases of the novel virus.

“If we don’t make changes immediately, we’ll see critical shortages of first-line care for the seriously ill and injured. We know what works: social distancing, small gatherings, and masks,” health department officials said this week, according to local news station WJTV.

The news comes as COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations surge across the country. Earlier this week, hospitalizations hit a record high in the U.S., with some states seeing hospitals reach capacity limits. In rural areas and small hospitals, in particular, medical administrators are scrambling to find enough nursing help.

As of Friday morning, the U.S. has tallied more than 10,555,469 cases of COVID-19 and at least 242,435 deaths.

