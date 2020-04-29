Coronavirus hospitalizations hit single-day high in this California county

Get the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients in Orange County, Calif. set a record single-day high this week, according to the latest figures.

The southern California county reported 178 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, which includes 74 cases in the intensive care unit. So far, Orange County has reported 42 total deaths. Los Angeles County, in comparison, has reported 1,000 deaths.

Estimated infection counts are likely much higher than those reported, as is also the case in Los Angeles County and in many other areas across the U.S.

Orange County’s hospitalized cases, according to data from the Orange County Health Care Agency, has ranged over the past week from 148 to 162. The week prior saw single-day hospitalizations as low as 104 to a high of 155.

A total of 25 hospitals are eligible to report data, and nearly all of those eligible hospitals reported data each day.

Thirty-four new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, increasing the cumulative county count to 2,151 cases at that time.

Residents are asked to wear face coverings in public places and at essential businesses.

Beach closures in Los Angeles county drove masses of people to seek out sunshine and salty air last weekend in Orange and Ventura counties, where beaches are open. Officials in both counties warned the beaches were open for locals only, with parking restrictions in place to deter visitors.

“You didn’t see those images on [Los Angeles] beaches and San Diego beaches and northern California beaches … because we had strong guidelines,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom during a recent press conference, according to the LA Times. “The images down in Orange County and Ventura County, on our beaches, those images are an example of what not to do.”

Additional police officers will now patrol Newport Beach in Orange County to mitigate traffic and disperse any crowds congregating on sidewalks, the Orange County Register reported.

The Newport Beach City Council reportedly voted to keep the beach open despite Newsom’s condemnation of the weekend crowds, advising enforced social distancing measures instead.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.