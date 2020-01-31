US coronavirus evacuees being kept under 14-day quarantine, CDC says

The 195 passengers who arrived in California from Wuhan, China, on Wednesday will be kept under a 14-day quarantine as they are continually monitored for symptoms of coronavirus, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials said on Friday.

US CORONAVIRUS EVACUEE SAYS PASSENGERS BEING CAUTIOUS ON MILITARY BASE: 'I'M STILL WEARING MY MASK'

The evacuees, who are being temporarily housed at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, are not believed to "pose a threat" to other residents in the area, officials said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's national center for immunization and respiratory disease, said the order was given under the authority of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and is the first the agency has ordered in 50 years.

This is a developing story.