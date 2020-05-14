Coronavirus deaths top 300K worldwide, but show signs of slowing

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The worldwide death toll due to coronavirus topped 300,000 on Tuesday, but the uptick has slowed over the past month, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Although the number of deaths continues to rise, the days between increases in increments of 50,000 are consistently getting longer.

PEOPLE ARE STRUGGLING TO REMEMBER WHAT DAY IT IS DURING SELF-ISOLATION, STUDY SHOWS

On April 2, for example, 50,000 people had died from COVID-19 around the world.

By April 9 -- seven days later -- the worldwide death count had spiked to 100,000 and rose again eight days later to 150,000. In eight- and nine-day increments, the death toll continued to creep up by 50,000 each, respectively, and by May 4, 250,000 people had died.

Now, it has taken 10 days for the death toll to increase by 50,000.

Globally, there are more than 4.4 million cases of the virus, and countries are struggling to dole out testing and get people back into the workforce to pull their economies out of peril.

About 1.6 million people have recovered around the world.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In the U.S., even as states slowly begin to reopen businesses at limited capacities and with social-distancing restrictions, new cases of COVID-19 and deaths continue to pop up. More than 1.4 million people in the U.S. have been infected with the virus and 86,248 people have died.

On Tuesday, the U.S. reached an additional milestone of administering more than 10 million tests to Americans for the coronavirus -- nearly 3 percent of the entire population.