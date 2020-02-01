CDC confirms seventh coronavirus case in US, as global cases top more than 11,900

Health officials said Friday that a man in southern California has been infected with the Coronavirus after returning from a recent trip to China, bringing the overall reported cases in the United States to seven.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a news release that the patient recently returned from Wuhan, the Chinese city of more than 11 million people where the virus is believed to have originated from sometime in December.

The adult male, a resident of Santa Clara County, was traveling to China where he visited Wuhan and Shanghai before returning to the U.S. on Jan. 24 where he became ill, KNTV reported.

According to the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, the man then visited a local clinic and hospital but was “never sick enough to require hospitalization.”

Health officials say the man is in stable condition and is “self-isolating” at home where he has reportedly remained since feeling any symptoms - aside from leaving to seek medical care.

“We understand that this news may be concerning, but based on what we know today, the risk to residents of our community remains low,” Dr. Sara Cody, health officer with Santa Clara County, said.

“This news is not unexpected. Santa Clara County has the largest population in the Bay Area, and many of our residents travel for both personal and business reasons.”

There are now seven confirmed cases in the U.S. with CDC officials awaiting the results of 121 other patients across 36 states. Washington, Illinois, Arizona and now California all have confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The global situation is more serious with more than 11,900 cases reported worldwide - with 11,791 from China’s mainland alone. There have been 259 confirmed deaths, prompting the World Health Organization to issue a warning to world leaders to prepare for “domestic outbreak control.”

Americans returning from China will be allowed into the country, but will face screening and are required to undertake 14 days of self-screening. Those returning from China's Hubei province will be subject to a 14-day quarantine.

Beginning Sunday, the United States will direct flights from China to seven major airports where passengers can be screened.

