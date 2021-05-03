Expand / Collapse search
Colorado extends coronavirus mask mandate

Over 1.9 million Colorado residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
close
Colorado, Hawaii businesses expect boom from tourismVideo

Colorado, Hawaii businesses expect boom from tourism

Kalapawai Cafe owner Lindsey Dymond and Denver Chophouse general manager Tonisha Love-Mayrer discuss a surge in business due to the MLB All-Star game and increased travel.

Colorado’s governor acted to extend a statewide coronavirus mask mandate for an additional 30 days on Sunday, meaning that facial coverings will continue to be required in schools, child care centers, public-facing state government facilities, emergency medical settings, personal services, prisons and elsewhere, but also updated the order to account for vaccinated individuals.

 "Individuals are permitted to remove their masks in public indoor spaces if 80% of the individuals in the space have shown proof of vaccination, even if there are 10 or more unvaccinated individuals in the space," an update on the state’s health department website said.

The mandate notes that counties experiencing high case counts for over a week will need to enforce mask-wearing for public indoor settings where 10 or more unvaccinated individuals or individuals of unknown vaccination status are present.

Colorado has over 2.6 million residents with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and over 1.9 million residents considered fully vaccinated.