Chinese woman injects fruit juice concoction into her body, almost dies: reports

A woman in China reportedly almost died after she injected herself with fruit juice.

The 51-year-old woman had made a juice of 20 different fruits and intravenously injected the concoction in an attempt to be healthy, the BBC reported.

However, she sustained damage to her liver, kidney, heart and lungs and spent five days in intensive care.

"I had thought fresh fruits were very nutritious and it would not do me harm by injecting them into my body," the woman said, according to Singapore-based outlet Asia One.

"I had no idea that would get me into such trouble," she added.

At first, the injection caused the woman’s skin to itch and her temperature to rise.

She allegedly did nothing about her discomfort until her husband noticed her condition and encouraged her to seek treatment.

She was admitted into the intensive care unit at Affiliated Hospital of Xiangnan University in Hunan on Feb. 22.

Doctors had to use dialysis to clean her blood. They injected clotting agents and gave her antibiotics, Asia One reported.

The woman was later transferred to a general ward and eventually discharged from the hospital.

The story gained traction on Chinese social media site Weibo after thousands of users used the hashtag “#OldWomanPutsJuiceIntoVeins,” according to BBC.