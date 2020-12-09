Chinese coronavirus vaccine 86% effective, UAE health leaders say

Health authorities from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday announced that a Chinese coronavirus vaccine had an 86% efficacy rate against infection in human trials.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention shared the findings through the state-run WAM news agency. Phase 3 trials from Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group’s (CNBG) inactivated COVID-19 vaccine also revealed antibodies in 99% of participants, and 100% effectiveness against moderate to severe cases of COVID-19 disease.

The analysis also showed no safety concerns.

"The registration of this vaccine is a decision in response to the application from Sinopharm CNBG. The announcement is a significant vote of confidence by the UAE’s health authorities in the safety and efficacy of this vaccine," reads the announcement.

UAE health authorities granted emergency approval to the vaccine in September in a bid to protect vulnerable front-line workers. Ongoing studies after the authorization "show similar safety and efficacy profiles as the interim analysis,” per the announcement.

The Phase 3 trials included 31,000 volunteers across 126 nationalities in the UAE.

“MOHAP's official registration of Beijing Institute of Biological Product’s inactivated COVID-19 vaccine leads the way to comprehensively protecting the population and responsibly opening the economy,” the announcement continued.

