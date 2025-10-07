Chewing gum flu test could detect the virus through flavor before symptoms strike

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An experimental flu test could detect the virus right on the tip of your tongue.

Researchers in Germany have potentially discovered a new way to spot influenza through an edible test, potentially like a piece of gum or a "thin film."

When someone pops the test in their mouth, chemical sensors will either produce a taste or not – signaling the presence of an infection.

The scientists created a tiny molecule that reacts only when the flu virus enzyme, called neuraminidase, is present. This is the enzyme that infects and spreads.

The presence of the virus in the mouth or saliva will trigger this reaction, release thymol (a flavor compound) and produce a strong taste. If no virus is present, there will not be any flavor, the researchers described.

This approach could help detect the flu before symptoms arise, allowing the patient to take necessary precautions and avoid spreading the virus.

"There is an urgent need for readily manufacturable, easily supplied and straightforward first-line defense tools," the researchers wrote about the study. "These tools could quickly help identify individuals at risk of carrying influenza so they can be moved into quarantine."

The researchers designed the test through computer models to only react to flu viruses instead of bacteria or other germs, according to the study, which was published in the journal ACS Central Science.

The sensor was tested in the saliva of hospitalized, late-stage patients with the flu. In these samples, thymol was detected within 30 minutes.

The experimental approach is still in early stages and requires clinical testing to ensure safety and accuracy, especially in an at-home setting.

"Future clinical trials should confirm our evidence with patient-reported outcomes for taste sensations, differentiating performances in our sensor in pre- and post-symptomatic stages," the scientists commented.

"Future sensor designs could further reduce the amount of required sensors or the time it takes to perceive a taste sensation."

In a brief statement sent to Fox News Digital, Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel expressed that he "loves this idea, if accuracy can be verified in repeated testing."

As flu season approaches, the virus continues to be one of the most common and contagious diseases.

The flu causes about 52,000 deaths in the U.S. every year, in addition to 41 million illnesses and 710,000 hospitalizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The flu is currently diagnosed via nasal or throat swab tests, which just became available for over-the-counter use last year.