Cheese Nips recalled over plastic contamination concerns: FDA

Heads up, consumers: Mondelēz Global LLC is recalling some boxes of Cheese Nips over concerns the products are contaminated with “foreign material.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted a recall notice to its website on Wednesday. In the notice, the federal agency said the recall was initiated “due to the potential presence of small food-grade yellow plastic pieces” in the product. The plastic pieces came from a dough scraper “that was incorporated into the production process of a small amount of product,” per the release.

“The company became aware of this issue when yellow plastic pieces were noticed on the manufacturing equipment,” continues the notice.

The recall only affects a small batch of Cheese Nips, specifically 11-ounce boxes with the UPC code 044000034535 and with “Best By” dates of May 18, 2020, May 19, 2020, and May 20, 2020.

No illnesses or injuries related to the recall have been reported to date, said the FDA.

Consumers who purchased the affected product should refrain from consuming it, and discard it. Anyone with further questions regarding the recall is asked to contact the company at 1-844-366-1171.