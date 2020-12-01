Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

CDC says coronavirus hospitalization rates, deaths rising nationally

Latest figures don’t include Thanksgiving and its aftermath

By Kayla Rivas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday documented rising coronavirus spread, hospitalization rates and deaths in recent months nationally.

The latest figures don’t include Thanksgiving and its aftermath of close, indoor gatherings among nonhousehold members; the data accounts for the week ending November 21.

BIRX: 'DEEPLY CONCERNED' ABOUT CORONAVIRUS SPIKE FOLLOWING THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

“The overall weekly hospitalization rate is at its highest point in the pandemic, with steep increases in individuals aged 65 years and older,” reads the report. "The overall cumulative COVID-19-associated hospitalization rate through the week ending November 21, 2020, was 243.8 hospitalizations per 100,000 population."

Those aged 65 and over have experienced "steep increases" in weekly hospitalization rates, per the CDC, as visible by the blue dotted line. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Those aged 65 and over have experienced "steep increases" in weekly hospitalization rates, per the CDC, as visible by the blue dotted line. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

The national health agency said the percentage of deaths from pneumonia, flu and COVID-19 increased in October and early November, though the coronavirus primarily drove the rise in mortality, per the report.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“Among the 2,000 PIC [pneumonia, influenza and COVID-19] deaths reported for week 47, 1,181 had COVID-19 listed as an underlying or contributing cause of death on the death certificate and five listed influenza,” according to the report.    

The center of the country held the highest percent positivity, while also reporting a drop in positivity from the week prior. These hard-hit areas were the Midwest at 14.4%, South Central at 14.2%, Central at 19.3% and Mountain at 16.4%.

The overall nationwide percent positivity dropped from 12% to 10.6% over the week prior.

Visits to outpatient centers or emergency departments for flu-or-coronavirus-like illness have also been on the rise since mid-September, the CDC wrote.

The agency expects additional increases for recent weeks as more data come in.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kayla Rivas is a Health reporter and joined Fox News in April 2020.