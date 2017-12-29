Cashier, butcher help deliver baby at California market

Cleanup on aisle awww.

Workers at a California supermarket teamed up to help deliver a baby after a woman suddenly went into labor while shopping at the store, according to reports.

The mother, a regular customer at the El Parian market, was getting soda at around 7 p.m. when she started screaming, store owner Issamar Sepulveda told the Washington Post.

OB-GYN DELIVERS PATIENT'S TWINS 14 HOURS AFTER GIVING BIRTH TO OWN DAUGHTER

“I heard her scream, ‘Oh my God, I think I’m having my baby!’ ” Sepulveda told the paper. Video obtained by KFSN-TV shows the woman kneeling and collapsing to the ground.

Employees at the store rushed to her aid and called 911 but were put on hold, Sepulveda told the Washington Post.

With the baby on its way, employees had to work together and act fast.

A butcher took off his apron and caught the newborn while Sepulveda cut the umbilical cord using a pair of scissors.

“We all lived moments of chaos,” the store owner wrote in a Facebook post. “I was so nervous and just praying for baby’s health because he looked purple.”

BABIES BORN NEAR FRACKING WELLS MORE LIKELY TO BE UNDERWEIGHT, STUDY SAYS

A Facebook Live video shows the screaming infant moments after birth wrapped tight in blankets with store employees keeping him warm until paramedics arrived.

“It was teamwork,” Sepulveda told the Washington Post.

Sepulveda later visited the mother and her baby in the hospital. The healthy baby boy, named Toby, weighed just under 8 pounds, she said.

The store owner is collecting donations on Facebook to give to the mother and her newborn son.

“What a blessing,” Sepulveda wrote. “So many emotions in one. I’m still in shock yet very happy.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FROM FOX NEWS HEALTH

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.