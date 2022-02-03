California woman, 29, hospitalized with coronavirus complications needs double lung transplant: report

A 29-year-old California woman was clinging to life this week in need of a double lung transplant after coronavirus complications left her on a ventilator last month, according to reports.

Brittany Romena, 29, was hospitalized in Madera, California, with the virus on Jan. 11 and remained in a medically induced coma, according to FOX 26 in Fresno.

Her mother Kristina Chapa told the station her daughter has Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and was now on a long waiting list for a lung transplant.

"We've been told she will require a double lung transplant in order to survive," Chapa said. "There's no other way she will survive unless she's given a double lung transplant."

"Britt is only 29 years old, she does not have any kids and she deserves to live her life," her mother wrote on a fundraising page for Romena’s care. "Her father died when he was the same age as Britt and she has struggled to deal with this great loss. Now that she is finally happy and leading a productive life, this happens!"

Romena’s fiancé Andrew Meyers has also been by her side in the hospital.

"Now we're waiting for the referral [to UC San Francisco Medical Center] from the doctor to get to the right hands and the right person has to see it," he told FOX 26. "And they have to accept that referral and she needs to be evaluated."

Romena's mother added, "Her prognosis is poor and I am running out of time."